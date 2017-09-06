Police search for missing 14-year-old Petersburg girl

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

On Monday, the Petersburg police were notified that Ashayla Woodson was missing from her home, located in the 600 block of Cottonwood Drive.

Police say Woodson was last seen at her home between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sept. 4.

According to police, Woodson is a student at Vernon Johns Middle School and did not show up for school on Sept. 5.

She has been reported as missing before and is usually located within the City of Petersburg, police say.

If Woodson is sighted or located please contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804)732-4222 or Det. R. Mason at (804)400-1780.

If you have any information on Ashayla Woodson, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

