No injuries after home in North Chesterfield goes up in flames

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a home in North Chesterfield County went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell 8News that dispatchers received a call about a house fire at Seminole and Wonderview Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Units arrived on scene minutes later to find smoke and fire coming from the home.

The fire was marked under control at roughly 6:40 p.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear as crews continue to investigate.

