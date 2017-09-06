Man injured in northside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on the city’s northside Tuesday night.

Police tell 8News the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Brook Road near North Lombardy Street.

One male victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

There’s currently no word on a suspect.

