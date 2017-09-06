Jury selection begins in trial for Petersburg quadruple murder suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of Alexander Hill, Jr., the man accused of murdering four members of the same family in 2014.

Hill was escorted into a Petersburg courtroom wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt. He is facing capital murder charges for the deaths of Pauline Wilkins, Vicki Chavis, Missy Chavis and 2-year-old Delvari Chavis.

Also present in the courtroom were 26 family members of the victims.

A total of 49 potential jurors were interviewed by both the defense and commonwealth’s attorneys.

There were a few key questions that both sides asked, including whether or not any jurors had prior knowledge of the case, or whether or not they had been a victim or knew a victim of domestic violence.

The jurors were also asked about viewing graphic evidence, specifically about how seeing images of a child victim would affect their judgment.

Of the 49 individuals who were questioned, only 26 of them were deemed ‘qualified jurors.’ Some of them were dismissed because of potential bias or scheduling concerns.

Now, the process begins of narrowing the group down to a 12-person jury with three additional alternates.

Petersburg’s commonwealth’s attorney said she expects jury selection will wrap up Thursday and that opening statements could begin as early as Thursday afternoon.

The trial is expected to last roughly 10 days.

The trial is expected to last roughly 10 days.

