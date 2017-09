RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Veil Brewing Company is holding a fundraiser to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Their “Hops for Harvey” event is tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The company is teaming up with Madison+Main to hold the event for the American Red Cross.

You can learn more by clicking here.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.