Head of monument protest review sets up website for tips

Associated Press Published:
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The head of an independent review of Charlottesville’s handling of the summer protests over Confederate monuments has set up a website and tip line for people to provide information about the violent incidents.

Timothy Heaphy is a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

He said at a news conference Tuesday that his review team has set up a website where residents can submit information about the incidents, including one in August in which a woman was killed. The web address is http://www.charlottesvilleindependentreview.com.

A phone tip line is also available: 1-877-4-HUNTON.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.