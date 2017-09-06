Head of monument protest review sets up website for tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The head of an independent review of Charlottesville’s handling of the summer protests over Confederate monuments has set up a website and tip line for people to provide information about the violent incidents.

Timothy Heaphy is a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

He said at a news conference Tuesday that his review team has set up a website where residents can submit information about the incidents, including one in August in which a woman was killed. The web address is http://www.charlottesvilleindependentreview.com.

A phone tip line is also available: 1-877-4-HUNTON.

