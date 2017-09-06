Generator business booming in Central Virginia ahead of Hurricane Irma

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — While Hurricane Irma’s path is still somewhat unpredictable, people in Central Virginia are getting ready for whatever may come their way.

Burchett’s Small Engine Service shop in Chesterfield has been flooded with customers since last week.

People are bringing in broken generators for repairs.

“We’ve had a huge drop off of them. We’ve had at least 20 come in so far,” explains sales manager Jon Burchett.

The company is flagging generator repairs as a first priority over other equipment.

Mark Prater dropped his off on Wednesday hoping for a quick turnaround.

“I’m a little behind the curve,” Prater said. “But it is hurricane season so I need to get it done now versus when the storm actually hits.”

Burchett says the most common problem is usually related to gas being left inside a generator for a long period of time. It can be fixed but timing is everything.

“The sooner you get it to us the sooner we can look at it and get parts and get it fixed up before anything might happen to us,” adds Burchett.

Some people see a generator as sort of an insurance policy. It’s rarely used but worth every penny when they turn it on.

“It’s miserable not being able to run a fan, losing food in your refrigerator and we have two dogs and they’re getting old we like to keep them cool, so just being able to turn on a light is nice,” Prater said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.