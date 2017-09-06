‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 25 cast announced on ‘Good Morning America’

(WRIC) — Thirteen stars are lacing up their dancing shoes to compete for the mirror ball trophy on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.”
Next season’s cast was announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning. Here’s the star-studded lineup:
- Drew Scott and Emma Slater
- Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
- Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
- Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
- Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
- Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
- Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
- Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
- Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
- Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
- Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
- Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on WRIC on Mon., Sept. 18.
