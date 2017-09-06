‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 25 cast announced on ‘Good Morning America’

(WRIC) — Thirteen stars are lacing up their dancing shoes to compete for the mirror ball trophy on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Next season’s cast was announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning. Here’s the star-studded lineup:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy

Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres on WRIC on Mon., Sept. 18.

