Charlottesville City Council unanimously votes to move ‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NEWSPLEX) — Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to move ‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue out of Justice Park pending successful law suits.

In a meeting last month, the city councilors agreed to consider a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to vote on whether or not to remove and relocate the Jackson and Lee statues pending final disposition, Newsplex reports.

City representatives in the past have claimed both statues were erected not as war memorials after the Civil War. Representatives said the continued presence of these monuments conveys the visual message that the city supports the cause for which these generals fought.

They said the monuments have become flash points for white supremacist violence throughout this summer.