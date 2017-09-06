1 person fighting for their life after fight breaks out in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.

The fight broke out on 18th and Main Streets around 2 a.m.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no word on a suspect.

