1 person fighting for their life after fight breaks out in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.
The fight broke out on 18th and Main Streets around 2 a.m.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There’s currently no word on a suspect.
