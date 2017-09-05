Witnesses: 9-year-old killed while trying to jump from train

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — We’re learning more about the 9-year-old boy who was killed on Labor Day by a CSX train in Henrico County.

According to witnesses, Rakee Cary and three friends were wandering through the Fulton Train Yard when it happened. They say Cary was riding on the slow-moving cargo train moments before the tragedy.

“He was on it and then he tried to get off, but he couldn’t. He slipped,” says one of the victim’s friends who asked not to be identified. The 13-year-old admits he was on the tracks with Cary when it happened.

“We all just started running towards here to get my mom and my aunt and his grandma and his sister and to come over and call 911,” the young witness explained.

A neighbor who ran to the rail yard to help added, “I wasn’t thinking the worst; I was thinking he might have sprained or broken his leg. Anything other than what I saw, because I’ll never get that image of him out of my head.”

Cary was killed on the final day of his summer vacation. He was supposed to return to Overby-Sheppard Elementary on Tuesday. The school is providing grief counselors to help his friends and teachers with the loss.

A CSX spokesperson released a statement that reads in part, “CSX’s sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, which is especially painful because it involves a child.”

