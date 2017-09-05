Virginia sees record low number of Labor Day traffic deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia saw a record low number of traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend, according to state police officials.

During the four-day holiday, there were a total of three fatal crashes reported — two of them involving a motorcyclist. They occurred in the City of Suffolk and the counties of Appomattox and Frederick.

There were eight traffic deaths reported during the holiday weekend last year and 16 in 2015.

“Despite the encouraging and significant decline in traffic deaths during this past holiday weekend, Virginia is still averaging 50 more traffic deaths this year when compared to 2016,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The Labor Day weekend clearly demonstrates that we can prevent traffic deaths on our highways, so let’s use this as the momentum we need to continue driving down fatal traffic crashes for the remainder of 2017.”

Additionally, Virginia State Police are reporting they arrested 97 drivers for DUI.

