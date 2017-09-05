UVA’s Tim Harris out for the remainder of the 2017 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Cavaliers senior defensive back Tim Harris will miss the rest of the 2017 season after sustaining a left hand injury Saturday against William & Mary. The Varina high school product will undergo surgery in the next two weeks and can vouch for a sixth year of eligibility with the NCAA.

harris missed 10 games last season after a shoulder injury against Oregon, and has played in 34 games in five years recording 83 tackles and two interceptions.

Harris will likely be replaced by freshman Germane Crowell against Indiana this coming Saturday.

Hoos’ senior wide receiver Doni Dowling, Harris’ teammate at UVa. as well as during their time at Varina, will wear Harris’ number (#5) for the remainder of the season to honor his friend.