Suspect sought in hit-and-run that left VCU student injured

App users click here to watch security video.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3. Police say a female student was struck by a vehicle while crossing North Belvidere Street in a crosswalk at the intersection with West Grace Street.

Detectives have determined that the vehicle had a green light, but the pedestrian also had a walk signal at the crosswalk. Police say the vehicle struck the student without stopping. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The severity of her injuries has not been released.

Using VCU security cameras, detectives tracked the vehicle traveling north on Belvidere and crossing Leigh Street, but the direction of travel after that point is unclear.

VCU Police detectives have also confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle is a 2017 Ford Escape SE. According to information from the vehicle manufacturer, the suspect’s vehicle is either Ruby Red (red) or Canyon Ridge (orange) in color. The vehicle may have front end or hood damage due to the impact of the accident.

In addition, detectives were able to track the driver’s route prior to the hit-and-run. The video footage above shows the same vehicle traveling in the wrong lanes on Broad Street between 4th and 3rd streets. At 10:18 p.m., the vehicle heads westbound from 4th Street in the eastbound lanes before turning onto 3rd Street.

Detectives are asking that anyone who witnessed the vehicle downtown, or who may know the driver or any possible passengers, contact police immediately.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For non-emergency tips call (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

Tips for this case can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers online or by calling (804) 780-1000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.