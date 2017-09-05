Richmond Coalition for Quality Education plan ‘March on Schools’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Coalition For Quality Education (RCQE) is planning a “March on Schools” during the first day back-to-school.

The organization is inviting the community to join them in the march and speaking up about the ongoing issues in Richmond Public Schools such as excessive suspensions, individualized education programs and effective communication.

The march will be going on from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The group will first meet at George Wythe High School, located at 4314 Crutchfield Street, then at 8:30 a.m. at Swansboro Elementary, located at 3160 Midlothian Turnpike.

