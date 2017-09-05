Prince William County Police looking for missing, endangered woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who is missing and endangered.

Police say Amanda Groves left her home on General Kirkland Drive in Bristow on Sunday.

They say she left voluntarily, but she may be in need of assistance.

The 29-year-old was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and black sweatpants.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com