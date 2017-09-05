Photos: Submit, view your back-to-school pictures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capture a great pic of the kids going back to school? Submit your photo HERE for a chance to have it shown on-air or online. One randomly selected photo will win a $500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of the Richmond Home Show!

Back to school View as list View as gallery Open Gallery "Daddy walking his son into kindergarten last year and first grade this year! August 16, 2017. Look how tall Karson has gotten!!!!" -- Treina Owen "First day of pre-school. He woke up at 4am and said he's ready for school." -- Wendy Rufrano "Lauren Parham is ready for Dinwiddie Middle School." -- Sharon Parham "Single proud mommy sending her baby off to high school! A/B student off to make her mommy proud another year! It's that face that keeps me going when it feels impossible to do so!" -- Dapri Marks "Tegan was excited to get in his classroom and start his first day of first grade!" -- Tegan Peregoy "He name is Alan... First day as a 10th grader at Bird High!" -- Shawan Words "Sophia is super excited to start her first day of pre k and ready to learn." -- Crystal Short "I decided to sneak in on her and got a picture of her brushing her teeth... lol she said seriously momma I just thought it was to cute and funny..." -- Brianna Grant

____

