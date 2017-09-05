Photos: Submit, view your back-to-school pictures

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capture a great pic of the kids going back to school? Submit your photo HERE for a chance to have it shown on-air or online. One randomly selected photo will win a $500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of the Richmond Home Show!
Back to school
Back to school x
Latest Galleries
-
Back to school
-
Community members come together for back to school prayer vigil
-
Community members come together for back to school prayer vigil
-
Flying Squirrels, VCU collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Saturday
-
Flying Squirrels, VCU collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Saturday
-
Let’s Eat RVA: Saadia’s Juicebox
-
Let’s Eat RVA: Saadia’s Juicebox
-
Richmond SPCA needs help bringing donation from Pennsylvania to Virginia
-
New hotel in planning stages for downtown Richmond
-
J.E.B. Stuart Monument in Richmond vandalized
____
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.