Petersburg Police seek suspect who slammed car door on officer’s hand and fled traffic stop

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Petersburg are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer during a traffic stop and later fled on foot after leading police on a chase through the city on Tuesday.

The traffic stop was initiated at around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mecklenburg Street. The officer approached the vehicle and found three occupants inside the vehicle — one of them who is wanted.

The driver, 30-year-old Jermaine Coard of Prince George County, pulled away from the stop after providing the officer with false information. After the officer’s hand became caught in the door, police say Coard slammed the door on the officer’s hand. Coard then led officers on a vehicle pursuit along E. Washington Street before abandoning the vehicle in an adjacent neighborhood and fleeing on foot into the woods of the Petersburg Battlefield.

Coard is described as 6-foot-6, 240-pound black male with blonde dreads and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Coard is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.