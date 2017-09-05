Local moms team with nonprofit to collect medical supplies for special needs children in Texas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of moms in Central Virginia is partnering with a local nonprofit to collect medical supplies for special needs children and their families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The goal is to help families with kids of special needs get supplies that they simply can’t get ahold of.

“A lot of these supplies keep children alive,” explained Tara Sample with the nonprofit group ThisAbility.

Sample said the storm left many families of special needs children without critical supplies.

“Things like feeding tubes, trach supplies, specialty formula and so much more,” she said.

The local fundraiser was inspired by local moms, some of whom knew special needs families in Texas.

“She just gave me this huge list and was like, ‘if you guys wanna mail things,’ and some of the things that are in this storage unit are on her list,” said volunteer Candice Coleman, who added that she has been inspired by the strength of families affected in Texas. “It’s very very motivating and it makes me feel like I should not complain. We are really, really lucky.”

Coleman said Tuesday’s experience of everyone coming together has hit close to home.

“We too can make a big difference in other people’s lives,” she said. “And to think about the need that their children have, and think about the needs that I would hope that my daughter would get addressed to in these situations.”

The volunteers plan to continue to collect supplies so they can provide more help if another natural disaster hits. Click here for more information on how you can help.

