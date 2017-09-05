‘I’ve been crying all day’: JTCC student fears end of DACA program

Related Coverage Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

RICHMOND (WRIC) — More than 19,000 Virginians who had their DACA applications approved are unsure of what their future holds with the elimination of the program.

Nelyda Gonzalez came to the United States at the age of five to pursue her education. She registered in DACA, a program established under the Obama administration that protects children who arrived in the United States without their knowledge.

“It’s made a really, really big difference,” Gonzalez said.

Her dreams of transferring to VCU from John Tyer Community College are now in question.

“I’ve been crying all day,” she said. “It’s very sad news to hear.”

She said she and other DACA students are valuable assets to this country.

Rep. David Brat (R-Va.) supports President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA, calling the program ‘unlawful.’

In a statement to 8News, Brat said:

“I applaud the decision made by the White House today to restore and respect the laws of our country” and “the American people want to see Congress enact laws that place the American worker first.”

Gonzalez said misconceptions about her and other DACA students are harmful.

“We do everything that every citizen does,” she said. “We contribute to the economy, we bring jobs back up, we do a lot for this country.”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe agrees with Gonzalez.

President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA is a heartless attack on 800,000 young people who were brought here by their parents at a young age. It will plunge families, communities, businesses, and schools into terrible uncertainty for no reason other than to keep a political promise to extremists on the far right-wing of his party. DREAMers are our friends, neighbors, co-workers, students, fellow taxpayers and the people who serve in the military to protect us. An attack on them is an attack on the fabric of our nation. “Today’s decision will not make America great again – it will damage our economy, make us less safe and even further diminish our nation’s standing as a leader on the world stage. As the Governor of a state where DREAMers make a significant contribution, I urge President Trump to reconsider this terrible decision and work with congress to pass real immigration reform that will bring these young people out of the shadows for good.” — Gov. McAuliffe

Gonzalez said she plans to fight to make her voice heard over the six-month grace period she and other young immigrants are expected to lose immigration status.

