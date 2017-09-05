Fleeing from cops, woman tosses toddler in passing car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman carrying a toddler while running from police tossed the baby into a passing car before assaulting a police officer in Northeast Portland Monday afternoon, police said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was a passenger in a stolen truck that police were following. The driver of the truck jumped out and ran off as the truck crashed into a fence in the yard of a house on NE 102nd near Halsey, officials said.

The incident began when a man called 911 to report he had home surveillance of leaf blowers stolen from his home earlier in the day. The caller told police there was a 1998 maroon GMC pickup in the video and he said he saw that truck at a Fred Meyer parking lot.

The caller said he got close to the pickup and called 911 again with a license plate and description. Police said the truck turned out to be stolen.

As officers arrived around 3 p.m. at the Fred Meyer on NE 102nd, the driver of the truck took off and headed north on 102nd Avenue. Police tried but failed to intercept the pickup truck and the driver kept heading north.

But then he jumped out and the truck hit a fence in the yard of a home. That’s when the woman jumped out of the truck, carrying a 2-year-old, and tried to run away.

Some police followed the driver while others followed the woman. Authorities said she tried to get into passing cars by pulling on their door handles, and eventually opened the door of one “and threw the toddler inside,” police said.

As she was being taken into custody, she allegedly assaulted an officer. The driver was also taken into custody.

The driver and the woman were both taken to the hospital. The woman had a pre-existing injury, police said, while the driver told police he swallowed some heroin before his arrest.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during their arrest of each suspect.

The 2-year-old was not hurt and is now with Child Protective Services.

Charges are pending for each suspect and the investigation continues.

