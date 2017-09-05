EndAlz license plate needs more support to become a reality in Virginia

Related Coverage Louisa woman behind campaign for an #EndAlz license plate in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An effort to secure Virginia’s first license plate for Alzheimer’s Disease awareness is asking for more help from the public.

The campaign needs about 300 more pre-orders by November 1, 2017 in order to have State Senator Amanda Chase present the bill to the General Assembly in January 2018.

Fifteen of the $25 annual renewal fee would go directly to Alzheimer’s Association research and programs throughout the Commonwealth.

“The number of those impacted by this disease is increasing daily, so now is the time to help find a cure,” says Katy Reed, who spearheaded the proposed #EndAlz license plate. “This license plate will raise awareness and help raise funding for education and support to families.”

Reed, who lost her beloved grandmother to the disease, explains the Department of Motor Vehicles will not agree to produce the plate if the required number of pre-orders is not met.

“Together we can make Virginia be the second state to have this DMV issued plate,” Reed says.

