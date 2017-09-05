Dozens march Richmond streets in protest of DACA announcement

RICHMOND (WRIC) — President Trump’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants sparked a number of protests, marches and rallies, including in Richmond.

Roughly 100 people marched from Abner Clay Park along Broad Street in defense of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Francisco Vicente, a DACA student from Guatemala, moved to the United States at the age of 15. He said he learned about the president’s decision to end the DACA program at work.

“I feel sad, a little bit sad because I know what I’m doing is just working, working here to get a better future, that’s what I want,” Vicente said.

Organizers from the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy (VICPP) wanted to show support for DACA holders they consider neighbors.

Lana Heath de Martinez of VICPP said she personally knows people affected by the announcement.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Heath de Martinez said. “This is cruel but we also wanted to come together tonight to call on Congress to pass immigration reform.”

Recent statistics from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia said 1,326 students under DACA are enrolled in public colleges and universities in Virginia.

