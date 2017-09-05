Crews working HAZMAT situation in Hanover County

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire is working an incident at 10988 Leadbetter Road where a container spilled 30 gallons of a Sodium Hydroxide.

The spill is contained at this time and the Henrico Regional HAZMAT team is assisting Hanover as a resource.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.