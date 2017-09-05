Chesterfield boy overcomes 22 brain surgeries to make it to first day of school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first day of school marked a big milestone for one Chesterfield County family.

After 22 brain surgeries, Dylan Lipton-Lesser has made it to kindergarten.

“To see him going to kindergarten, wow! Is that possible?” his mother, India Lipton, said.

The first day of kindergarten can be a scary time full of nerves, but for the Lipton-Lesser family, it’s a time to celebrate.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that he is able to attend school and really do as well as he is,” Lipton said.

Dylan had a long journey to his first day of school.

“Through his 22 surgeries and all his hospital visits, it’s just been an amazing team to help this boy grow and attend kindergarten it’s amazing,” mother Shirley Lesser added.

Dylan has hydrocephalus and has multiple medical needs that need to be taken care of while at school, but his moms said the teachers and staff at his elementary school have already been outstanding.

“The fact that we have a school system that can accommodate and in fact help students with disabilities to become the best that they can be, is one of the great things about living in this county and this state and in this country,” Lesser said.

Everyone from his teachers to the principal helped Dylan feel comfortable in his new school.

“The promise of what he can become is exciting for us,” Lesser said. “We are terrified, but it’s all good.”

They said the community’s support is what got them to this point and they can’t wait to have them moving forward on this journey through school.

You can follow Dylan’s journey on his Facebook page.

