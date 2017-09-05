Arrest made in northside shooting that left Henrico man dead

Related Coverage Man found shot in Richmond’s northside dies at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have made an arrest in connection with the fatal Labor Day shooting of a Henrico man that occurred in the city’s northside.

The fatal shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road, near the intersection with Carolina Avenue on the city’s northside. When officers responded at roughly 7:20 p.m., they found 38-year-old Andrew Layne on Henrico County suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

Within hours, Richmond Police detectives developed a person of interest and charged 63-year-old Charles Craddock of Arnold Road with voluntary manslaughter.

In a release, RPD Chief Alfred Durham thanked a Good Samaritan who he said stopped at the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures to the victim.

“I am so impressed by that act of kindness and courage,” Chief Durham said. “It is a special kind of person who is willing to stop at the scene of a shooting to do what they can to help, thinking first of the victim rather than of themselves.”

Even though an arrest has been made, RPD detectives believe that there were several eyewitnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward. They are asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.