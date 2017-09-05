Aldi holding job fair Wednesday for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Aldi is hosting a local job fair on Wednesday.

The company is hiring store associates for its stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, North Chesterfield and Richmond.

Aldi representatives will be at the Four Points by Sheraton on Midlothian Turnpike from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday and be able to lift at least 45 pounds. Applicants will also undergo a drug screening and background check.

Wages start at $12.50 an hour. Staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance and dental benefits. Click here for more details.

