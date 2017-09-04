Richmond police investigating 3rd fatal shooting in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are working to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one person dead on the city’s Southside Sunday evening.

Police said that they received a call about a vehicle accident and shots fired in the 100 block of Wythemar Street at about 10 p.m. This is off Midlothian Turnpike near George Wythe High School.

When they arrived, police found a man shot to death in the car.

Police said that they do not yet have any suspect information and that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

This is the third fatal shooting in the past 24 hours in Richmond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

