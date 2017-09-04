Richmond man fatally shot inside Wendy’s at Prince George County gas station; 3 suspects sought

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot at inside a fast-food restaurant at travel center in Prince George County Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the adjoining Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s located at 4610 County Drive in Disputanta, just off Route 460.

Police tell 8News that the incident began with an altercation between two female employees of the Wendy’s restaurant. Police say one of the females called a male friend who then came to the restaurant and shot another man who was sitting in a booth.

The deceased victim has been identified as 19-year-old Coron Bond of Richmond.

Police said they are looking for three people in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On scene of a fatal shooting at joint Wendy's/Pilot gas station in Prince George County. One man is dead. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/bZ1V0CfXcy — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) September 4, 2017

Virginia State Police is assisting Prince George County Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

