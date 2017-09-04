Police make arrest after Richmond man fatally shot inside Prince George County Wendy’s

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting inside a fast-food restaurant at travel center in Prince George County Monday afternoon.

Jules Moultrie Jr. III was arrested without incident and has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting took place at the adjoining Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s located at 4610 County Drive in Disputanta, just off Route 460.

Police tell 8News that the incident began with an altercation between two female employees of the Wendy’s restaurant. Police say one of the females called a male friend who then came to the restaurant and shot another man who was sitting in a booth.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Coron Bond of Richmond lying at the entrance way of the travel center. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for two female employees, identified as Norma Glover and Tatiyana Wright of Petersburg, who police say left the area at the same time as Moultrie.

On scene of a fatal shooting at joint Wendy's/Pilot gas station in Prince George County. One man is dead. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/bZ1V0CfXcy — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) September 4, 2017

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your contacts list on your cell phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

