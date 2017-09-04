Police increase patrols after break-in reported near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are increasing patrols in a neighborhood near the Siegel Center after a break-in was reported at a residence.

The victim reported hearing someone outside of her bedroom on the 1300 block of West Clay Street early Sunday morning.

The victim told police she confronted the suspect through the door, and the suspect then ran away.

Police say it’s likely the suspect entered through an unlocked front door.

