Police arrest man in connection with Chesterfield high-speed pursuit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have arrested a man who they say led officers on a high-speed pursuit on Aug. 29.

Police say that around 10 p.m., a Chesterfield officer tried to stop a Ford Expedition as it turned onto Chippenham Parkway from Hull Street Road.

“Even with emergency lights flashing and sirens blaring behind it, the vehicle did not stop, and instead led officers on a high-speed pursuit,” Chesterfield police’s press release said. “After speeding excessively on Route 288 and winding through neighborhoods along Jefferson Davis Highway, the Expedition eventually stopped along a wood line near Seminole Avenue and the driver escaped on foot.”

Officers were able to identify the driver as Kenneth Lee Patterson Sr., a 42-year-old white male from Chesterfield County. He was arrested by Chesterfield police on Sept. 1.

