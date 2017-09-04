Man playing fantasy football arrested after child is found on street in dirty diaper

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County, Florida man is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say a young child in his care was found walking in the street in nothing but a dirty diaper.

On Sunday, a concerned citizen found a 2-year-old girl at the intersection of Orange Driver and Kibler Lane in Holiday. Deputies say the girl was walking by herself more than a thousand feet away from the home of her caretaker.

The person who found her changed the child’s diaper, put her in clean clothes and called the sheriff’s office. The girl was not hurt.

Deputies say they found the girl’s caretaker, 27-year-old Jesus Martinez, about an hour after the little girl was found in the street.

According to investigators, Martinez was picking a fantasy football draft on his phone when the 2-year-old went missing. Martinez didn’t realize the girl left the house until a 6-year-old realized she was missing.

Martinez was arrested for child neglect and was taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail.