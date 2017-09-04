Man found shot in Richmond’s northside dies at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have launched a death investigation after a man was fatally shot in the city’s northside Monday night.

At around 7:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina Avenue and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to VCU where he was later pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

Police have not released any further details as investigators continue to gather information and pursue leads.

This was the third shooting incident of the day and fourth fatal shooting that has occurred in the city since Sunday morning.

