Local churches give kids new kicks for the first day of school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Local churches are giving away shoes to students on Monday, Sept. 4 ahead of the start of the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The shoe giveaway started at 8 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

More than a dozen churches in the area held a shoe drive with a goal that students from kindergarten to 12th grade could have new shoes for the first day of school.

The south-side site is located at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Annex, 1701 Turner Road in Chesterfield, and the north-side site is located at Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. 3rd St. in Jackson Ward.

In order for students to get a new pair of kicks, they’ll have to have a parent or guardian with them.

