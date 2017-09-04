Homicide investigation underway after man shot at Prince George County gas station

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Prince George County Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s located at 4610 County Drive in Disputanta, just off Route 460.

Few details have been released at this time, but police tell 8News that they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Virginia State Police is assisting Prince George County Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.