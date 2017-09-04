Get Fit RVA: Whitney and Roxie try ‘Class and Glass’ workout at Ashton Creek Vineyard

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s Get Fit RVA is for anyone who might need some extra motivation to get out and get active — and it involves wine.

Whitney Harris took Roxie Bustamante with her to Ashton Creek Vineyard for a relaxing workout called “Class and Glass.”

Watch the video featured above to see what the workout is all about and if you want to try it yourself, the vineyard will have another wine workout on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Visit here for information.

