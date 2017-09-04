‘Fight for 15’ holding Labor Day rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Fight for 15 movement plans to have a Labor Day rally in Richmond.

According to the event’s Facebook page, fast-food workers and other community organizations plan to meet at 6 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Hull Street. They’re then expected to meet at 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on Mechanicsville Turnpike for a “I Am Somebody” viewing and community brunch.

The goal of the movement is to press lawmakers for a $15 minimum wage and support for unions nationwide. The Fight for 15 will also hold Labor Day rallies in 300 cities across the U.S.

The rally is expected to kick off at the Main Street Station Plaza at 12 p.m. and last until 1:30 p.m.

