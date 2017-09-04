Community members come together Sunday for back to school prayer rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members came together Sunday afternoon for a back-to-school prayer rally.

Students, teachers, and staff from Richmond area schools gathered to promote a crime free school year when students head back to class on Tuesday.

“We always ask the question, what about the children?” said Pastor Timothy Kirven from Worship and Praise Church. “We talk about the adults, we talk about crime in the community, but don’t leave the children out.”

The group gave away free school supplies and hair cuts to the kids in attendance.

