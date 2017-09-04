Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: How your animal adoption can be a perfect match

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with the Richmond SPCA about how families can help their adoption be a perfect match.

Every year animals either end up in shelters or are returned to them because families get their minds set on a particular breed or adopt based on appearance, not disposition.

Robin Starr, the Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer, says spending time with a dog or cat before taking it home is invaluable.

It is also important to talk with adoption counselors to learn specifics.

“Their behavior, their personalities what kind of life they are going to fit well with,” Starr explains what questions to ask. “So it enormously increases the chances that the adoption will be a happy one and will last permanently.”

Click here for more webisodes of Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.