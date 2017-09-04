9-year-old dies after crash involving train

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old boy has dies from injuries he suffered in a crash involving a train in Henrico County Monday afternoon.

Emergency personnel from Henrico and Richmond were called to the area of the CSX railroad tracks near Bickerstaff Road, New Osborne, and Hatcher Street at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday for a male juvenile in need of medical attention. Rescue personnel located the juvenile, who had suffered a ‘life-threatening traumatic injury,’ according to Lt. C.J. Maurice with Henrico Police, and transported him to VCU Medical Center. The juvenile was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

“Our sympathies and prayers are extended to the family involved in this tragic event,” Henrico Police said in a release.

The investigation into the cause of the fatal accident continues and there are no definitive answers at this early stage, including an exact location of where the accident occurred, according to police.

Henrico Police Crash Team detectives are taking the primary role in this investigation and are working in collaboration with CSX Police. The train was a cargo train and not a passenger train.

The identity of the juvenile is known and guardians have been apprised of the situation.

No further details are available at this time.

