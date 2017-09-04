8Sports Blitz Poll for Week 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Thomas Dale Knights were this week’s biggest movers from 6th to 3rd thanks to their dominant victory over formerly 5th ranked L.C. Bird. The newcomer this time is Benedictine after the 31-7 win over St. John Paul the Great. Without further ado, these rankings are voted on by 8Sports anchors Mitch Carr and Chip Brierre as well as by RVA GameBreak:

Dinwiddie Generals (38), 2-0 Hermitage Panthers (36), 2-0 Thomas Dale Knights (32), 2-0 Manchester Lancers (30), 1-0 Highland Springs Springers (24), 1-1 L.C. Bird Skyhawks (17), 1-1 ** Varina Blue Devils (17), 1-0 ** Lee-Davis Confederates (11), 1-0 ** Monacan Chiefs (11), 2-0 ** Benedictine Cadets (4), 1-0

**Represents a tie in voting