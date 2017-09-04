’44 for Bill’ kindness campaign happening September 9

Related Coverage Beloved Longwood professor to be remembered through acts of kindness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –This weekend the community is invited to honor a beloved Longwood University professor through acts of kindness.

Dr. Bill Stuart died suddenly from a heart attack on September 9, 2012 at age 44.

As loved ones all over the world grieved, Bill’s wife Amy Stuart came up with the idea of holding a day of service on the anniversary of his passing.

The day-long movement is called ’44 for Bill.’ Amy says is about random acts of kindness to make communities better in honor of a man who truly believed in neighbor helping neighbor.

Bill’s loved ones, friends, Longwood students and staff along with complete strangers are encouraged to participate by doing everything from pulling in a neighbors trash cans to helping them with yard work. Buying coffee for the person behind you in line or calling someone you haven’t spoken to in a while will also spread kindness throughout the community.

The fourth annual 44 for Bill is Saturday, September 9, 2017.

Follow this link for more information on the effort and ideas on kind gestures anyone can do.

