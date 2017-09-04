2 wounded in separate shootings in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after two people were shot within the same hour in the city’s southside Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 16th and Decatur streets for a reported shooting, When officers arrived, they found a male victim inside a vehicle who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Roughly 30 minutes later, police say a second shooting victim entered VCU Medical Center and said he had been shot in the 1100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say there is no indication that the two incidents are related and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

