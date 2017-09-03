Richmond police identify victim in Sunday morning homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday morning’s homicide that happened on the city’s southside as a 38-year-old Richmond resident.

Police said in a release that Leonard S. Carr, of the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, was found dead in the area where he lives shortly after midnight.

Carr was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were in the area due to reports of random gunfire.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

