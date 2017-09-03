Richmond Police ID man killed during Fulton neighborhood reunion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the man who died after a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the city’s Fulton community.

Police said they were called to the scene of a large block party in the 4300 block of Government Road after reports of gunshots around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they were unable to locate a victim, but shortly thereafter, a man, later identified as Jamar L. Anderson, 32, of the 2200 block of Selden Street, arrived at the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim later showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When the gunfire broke out, witnesses said everyone ran. But a group later returned to clean up the mess that was left the behind to help the community rebuild.

“This is where we were born and raised,” said DJ Bezo, who was providing music for the party when the shots rang out. “I just heard shots and was looking for my kids.”

Bezo said the event is held every year at Gillies Park and has always been a positive time for the community. He said it’s hard to believe the park has become the target of yet another crime in the city.

“Violence struck once again in our city,” he said.

Other community members said in 25 years holding the reunion, they’ve never seen violence like this.

“My worst nightmare came true yesterday,” Douglas Snead said.

After a day of cleaning up, Snead said he’s still trying to comprehend what he saw.

“There were people running by in droves trying to get away from the gunfire,” he said. “People come to the park to enjoy themselves on a daily basis; never have anything to pop off like this.”

Snead said the act of violence doesn’t represent what his community is all about.

“People here in Fulton, they live as a community and all that old riff raff and fighting and fussing, you really don’t hear it in Fulton; you really don’t.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

