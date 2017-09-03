Richmond fire crews find person who went missing on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews worked Sunday evening to find a person who went missing on the James River.

Fire officials tweeted at 6:35 p.m. that they were working a water rescue after a person went missing from a party floating near Tredegar Street.

Two boats were dispatched and the person was found safe by 7:13 p.m.

Person found safe. Units are returning to service. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) September 3, 2017

