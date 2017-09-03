Richmond business owners participate in Black Business Expo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents packed the Visual Arts Center of Richmond Saturday for the Black Business Expo.

More than 30 black-owned businesses took part in the event.

Owners took part to give the public an opportunity to learn more about what they do, and of course, to give residents a chance to shop and enter to win some prizes.

Organizers say the goal of the expo was to support and uplift the community.

“What we wanted to do was really create this event so that we could showcase the talent right here in Richmond,” said Taryn Smith, one of the expo’s organizers.

Saturday’s expo was part of a program to celebrate and encourage the success of black-owned businesses nationwide.

