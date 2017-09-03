Petersburg Police respond to hit and run; make gun possession, drug arrest

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police responded early Saturday morning to the 1000 block of South Crater Road for a reported hit and run.

When they arrived, they found that the victim of the hit and run, Markes Jackson, 28, of Petersburg, was found to be in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle, two 30-round magazines containing ammunition and marijuana.

Police said Jackson is a 9-time convicted felon who is currently pending trial in Prince George County for felony possession of a firearm.

Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and being in possession of the ammunition while being a convicted felon.

If you have any information concerning any crime in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

