New archaeology exhibit opens Sunday at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dig It, an interactive exhibit that lets people of all ages explore the field of archaeology is opening this Sunday in Richmond.
Besides the opportunity to learn about archaeology, museum-goers can also learn more about ancient Chinese art.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and the exhibition will stay open until 4 p.m. at the VMFA on North Boulevard.
